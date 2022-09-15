Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 541.6% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.78. 124,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,776. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

