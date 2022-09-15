Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $735,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 59,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,265,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,249.35. 968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,269.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,278.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

