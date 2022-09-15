Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after acquiring an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.