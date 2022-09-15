Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.31. 198,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

