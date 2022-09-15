Stelac Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,128 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

