Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.99. 6,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

