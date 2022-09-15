Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,491. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.43 and a 200-day moving average of $278.34.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

