Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 672 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 214,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,793. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

