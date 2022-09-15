Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.38. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.85 and its 200 day moving average is $242.16. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

