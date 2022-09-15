Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

