Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.0427 on Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $573,179.48 and $93,758.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 261.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.01735970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00818074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020675 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi. Standard Protocol’s official website is standard.tech.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.