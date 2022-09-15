Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $564.81

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 564.81 ($6.82) and traded as high as GBX 626 ($7.56). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 612.20 ($7.40), with a volume of 8,257,361 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 805 ($9.73).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £18.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,020.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 591.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 565.14.

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

Standard Chartered Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

