Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Sprague Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 12,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $520.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Sprague Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -45.79%.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

