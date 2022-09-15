Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.36 million.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 701,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

