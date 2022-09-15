Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in August

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SNMSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMSF remained flat at $36.33 during midday trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654. Spin Master has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.