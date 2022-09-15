Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,818.26

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,818.26 ($34.05) and traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($36.25). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 2,889 ($34.91), with a volume of 241,808 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,424 ($41.37).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,900.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,818.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,570.39.
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
