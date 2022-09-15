SPDR Gold Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 185,097 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 123,374 put options.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.10. 890,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,483. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

