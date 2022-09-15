SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646,802 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $60,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 546,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 50,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $33.68 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49.

