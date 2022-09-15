SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading Down 1.5%

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

