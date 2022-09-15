SparkPoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Tops $3.01 Million

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $186,359.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,853,724,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official website is www.sparkpoint.io.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store.SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

