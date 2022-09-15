S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,053. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.93 and a 200 day moving average of $366.90. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

