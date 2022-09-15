Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 413.2% in August

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 413.2% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. 36,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a $0.3913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management.

