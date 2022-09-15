Somerset Trust Co Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 238,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,167. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

