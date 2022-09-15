Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.6 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

