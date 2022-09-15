SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 2,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 661% from the average daily volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

