SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
SMTGY remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Thursday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMA Solar Technology (SMTGY)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.