SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

SMTGY remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Thursday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

