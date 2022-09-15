Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLX. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance
NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,544. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $2,473,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 450,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 64,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 554.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
