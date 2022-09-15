Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLX. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,544. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $2,473,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 450,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 64,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 554.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

