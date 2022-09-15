Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 113.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 96,747 shares during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy makes up 0.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 597,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

