Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 2.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

