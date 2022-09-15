Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,552. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

