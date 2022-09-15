SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Lowered to C$12.25 at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark set a C$14.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note on Monday.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,280,492. In related news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$149,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares in the company, valued at C$7,568,491.98. Also, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,280,492. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,402,840.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.