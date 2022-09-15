Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. 31,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,194. The firm has a market cap of $263.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Path Partners Fund LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

