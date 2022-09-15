SHPING Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $15.01 million and $154,559.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

