Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rises By 35.4%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Price Performance

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

(Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.