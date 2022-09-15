Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Declines By 91.8%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 291,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after buying an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,834,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VTC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $75.59. 16,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $93.03.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

