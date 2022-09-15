Short Interest in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Drops By 22.5%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 688,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,498. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

