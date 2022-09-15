Short Interest in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Drops By 22.5%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 688,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,498. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.