Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Grows By 355.5%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, a growth of 355.5% from the August 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

TIIAY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.18.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

