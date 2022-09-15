Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Expands By 40.6%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SBRKF stock remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

(Get Rating)

See Also

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.