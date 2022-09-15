Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Declines By 25.5%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Trading Down 1.7 %

SMNNY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.55. 85,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. Shimano has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.