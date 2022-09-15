Short Interest in Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Declines By 75.0%

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Séché Environnement Price Performance

Shares of Séché Environnement stock remained flat at $16.56 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Séché Environnement has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Séché Environnement Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial cleaning, site decontamination, marine decontamination, and polluted soil treatment services; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; thermal treatment services; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

