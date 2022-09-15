Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Grows By 450.0%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Santa Cruz County Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCZC remained flat at $24.50 during trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.90. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.