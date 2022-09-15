Short Interest in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Grows By 237.6%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 237.6% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Recharge Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Recharge Acquisition by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Recharge Acquisition by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Recharge Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCHG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 341,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,444. Recharge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

About Recharge Acquisition

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

