Short Interest in Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Rises By 200.0%

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Polarean Imaging Price Performance

PLLWF stock remained flat at $0.80 on Wednesday. Polarean Imaging has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Get Polarean Imaging alerts:

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.