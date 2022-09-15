Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Increases By 46.6%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 193.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 39,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,017. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

