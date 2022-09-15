Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Declines By 21.3%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PAVmed by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 19,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,173. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAVM shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PAVmed to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

See Also

