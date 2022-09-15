Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Declines By 21.3%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PAVmed by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 19,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,173. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAVM shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PAVmed to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

