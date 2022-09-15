Short Interest in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Rises By 32.3%

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $16,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 202,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

NYSE OCN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,564. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a current ratio of 17.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.92.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

