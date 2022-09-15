Short Interest in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW) Increases By 315.4%

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 315.4% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOAW remained flat at $0.09 on Wednesday. 51,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,155. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 739,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

