Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Declines By 92.0%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MMMW remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. 25,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,635. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

