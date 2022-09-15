Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Declines By 92.0%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MMMW remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. 25,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,635. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
