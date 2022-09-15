Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 64.7%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 125,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.06.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

