Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Increases By 166.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOVNP remained flat at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.